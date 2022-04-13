Loop Capital Lowers Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $130.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MHK. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mohawk Industries from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $123.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.76 and its 200-day moving average is $162.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.