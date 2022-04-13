LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $263.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.75.

Shares of LPLA opened at $201.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $203.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

