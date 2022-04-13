LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

LYTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 2,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $164.11 million, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

