LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

