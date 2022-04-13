Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.44.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $376.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.55. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

