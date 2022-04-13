Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.44.

LULU stock opened at $376.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.55. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 819,974 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after purchasing an additional 607,494 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,078,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

