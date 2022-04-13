Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives $15.86 Average PT from Analysts

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LVLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

LVLU opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.