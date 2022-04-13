Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Receives $15.86 Average PT from Analysts

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LVLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
LVLU opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $15.09.
About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.
