Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Luvu Brands stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.25. Luvu Brands has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.
About Luvu Brands
