LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $81.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.37 million and the lowest is $78.80 million. LXP Industrial Trust reported sales of $92.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full year sales of $332.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.40 million to $336.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $373.64 million, with estimates ranging from $348.41 million to $396.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LXP Industrial Trust.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
