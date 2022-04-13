Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on LYSCF. upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
OTCMKTS:LYSCF opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.
Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.
