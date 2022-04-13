M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.70

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

WINK stock opened at GBX 190 ($2.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.19 million and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.65. M Winkworth has a twelve month low of GBX 147.76 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Tuesday.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

