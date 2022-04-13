Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
MBUMY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. Mabuchi Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.
About Mabuchi Motor (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mabuchi Motor (MBUMY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mabuchi Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mabuchi Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.