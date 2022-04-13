Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MBUMY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. Mabuchi Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

About Mabuchi Motor

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, office equipment, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brushless motors.

