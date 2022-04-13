Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives $12.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,574,000. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 555,555 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $9,844,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,889 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.00. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $13.22.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.