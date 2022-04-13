Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Short Interest Update

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 308.3% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Magnum Opus Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

