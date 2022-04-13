Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives $44.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425 in the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Main Street Capital by 516.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 155,303 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 234.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 125,787 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.