Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Maison Luxe stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Maison Luxe has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.10.
Maison Luxe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maison Luxe (MASN)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Maison Luxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Luxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.