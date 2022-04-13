Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Declares Dividend of GBX 14

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Manchester & London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON MNL opened at GBX 447.92 ($5.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 463.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 532.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.53. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 408.36 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 638 ($8.31).
