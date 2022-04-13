Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Director Amy Leanne Freedman Sells 8,000 Shares

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) Director Amy Leanne Freedman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total transaction of C$27,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$348,682.41.

Shares of MND remained flat at $C$3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,059. Mandalay Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.82 and a twelve month high of C$3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$338.61 million and a PE ratio of 4.99.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Mandalay Resources in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

