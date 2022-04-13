ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.17.

MAN stock opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average is $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,337,000 after buying an additional 76,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,215,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

