Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.50.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,708.67.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$26.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.22. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$22.76 and a 52-week high of C$28.09.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 23.7993266 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

