Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Down 81.4% in March

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,393,100 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the March 15th total of 7,477,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mapletree Commercial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPCMF remained flat at $$1.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $1.46.

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

