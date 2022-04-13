Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s previous close.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

MRO opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

