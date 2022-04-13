Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,000 shares, an increase of 245.3% from the March 15th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,440,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCOA traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 90,097,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,004,719. Marijuana Company of America has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Marijuana Company of America, Inc engages in the investment in a portfolio of legal cannabis and industrial hemp businesses. It operates through the hempSMART segment. The company was founded on October 4, 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

