Mark Wassersug Sells 11,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.39. The firm has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

