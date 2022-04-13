MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $367.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $402.00 to $367.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s previous close.

MKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.11.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $273.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $273.52 and a 12 month high of $546.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.03.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

