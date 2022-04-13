Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 464.0% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Marlin Technology stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Marlin Technology has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

