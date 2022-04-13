Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Marvell Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of MRVL opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,106 shares of company stock worth $14,143,738. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.