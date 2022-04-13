MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). MasTec posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.61. 31,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,623. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MasTec by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after buying an additional 3,030,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,287,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 582,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,038,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 313,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.