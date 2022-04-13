Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company, through its subsidiaries, is a North American industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea. They report their financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions. “

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin A. Durkin acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Matrix Service by 98.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matrix Service (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matrix Service (MTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.