Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

MAXR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $42.59.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

