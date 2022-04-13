Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Raised to $42.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MAXR. TheStreet raised Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

NYSE MAXR opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.