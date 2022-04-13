Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Maximus has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maximus to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.02.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Maximus by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Maximus by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 45,569 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

