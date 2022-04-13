MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $75.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 in the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 151,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 18.1% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $56,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

