MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Cut to $75.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
Shares of MXL stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68.
In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 in the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 151,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 18.1% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $56,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
