Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Brookline Capital Acquisition

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MDNA. Maxim Group began coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at C$1.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$87.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.35. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

