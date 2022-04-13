MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Up 264.7% in March

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 264.7% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth $22,100,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth $11,050,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,050,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,050,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MELI Kaszek Pioneer alerts:

MEKA stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.