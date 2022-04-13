MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Up 264.7% in March

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 264.7% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth $22,100,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth $11,050,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,050,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,050,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
MEKA stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.70.
MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.
