Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in March

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCARY traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. 146,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. Mercari has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

Get Mercari alerts:

About Mercari (Get Rating)

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a hassle-free and secure way to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes and more straight from mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.