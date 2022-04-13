Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

