Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
MMSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.
Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.97. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
