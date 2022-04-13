Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MACK stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 million, a PE ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen purchased 14,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,576.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary L. Crocker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 85,781 shares of company stock valued at $416,476 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 132,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

