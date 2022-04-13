Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack Buys 598,086 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 598,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MRSN stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. 4,256,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,715. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $377.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,056,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 98.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 568,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,022,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

