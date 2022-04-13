Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Kia S. Tang Sells 4,557 Shares

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 169,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,068. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.86. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,008,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,116 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,735,000 after purchasing an additional 255,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

