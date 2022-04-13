MetLife, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for MetLife in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

MET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

MET stock opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. MetLife has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

