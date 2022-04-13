MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Short Interest Down 77.3% in March

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the March 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFA. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,246,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 27.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 167.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 192,825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 73.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,365 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 278.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 600,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. 56,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,240. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. MFA Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

