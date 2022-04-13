MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 86.07 and a quick ratio of 86.07.

In other MFF Capital Investments news, insider Sally Chaplain acquired 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.83 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,091.00 ($37,104.44). Also, insider Christopher Mackay bought 162,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.71 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of A$439,020.00 ($325,200.00). Insiders purchased 1,905,685 shares of company stock worth $5,129,096 in the last 90 days.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

