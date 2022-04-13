Michael M. Cullen Sells 924 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,267.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $39.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $772.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.03.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $285.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 55.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.