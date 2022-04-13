Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.360-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

MU opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.32.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,973 shares of company stock worth $19,491,395. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.