Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given New C$24.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$24.75 to C$24.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a buy rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.25.

MI.UN opened at C$20.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.44. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$19.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.99. The stock has a market cap of C$803.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

