Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Down 93.9% in March

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MITFF stock remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.
Mitie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitie Group (MITFF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.