Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Down 93.9% in March

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MITFF stock remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Mitie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

