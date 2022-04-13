Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFYGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MITFY remained flat at $$2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitie Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

About Mitie Group (Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

