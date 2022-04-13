Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MITUY opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. Mitsui Chemicals has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitsui Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

