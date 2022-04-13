Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Up 6,700.0% in March

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 6,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MMSMY opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

About Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

